BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Insider Acquires £3,427.50 in Stock

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET – Get Rating) insider Richard Gray acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £3,427.50 ($4,368.47).

Shares of LON BPET remained flat at $GBX 462 ($5.89) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 84,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 469.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 472. The stock has a market cap of £341.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2.67. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 372 ($4.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 520 ($6.63).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $5.27. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. BMO Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

