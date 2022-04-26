BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ZWH traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.03. 27,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.67. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of C$20.84 and a 52 week high of C$23.90.

