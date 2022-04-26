Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBD.B. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.31. 773,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,304. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.