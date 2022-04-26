Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.36.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBD.B. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
BBD.B stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.31. 773,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,304. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
