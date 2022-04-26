boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) vs. Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Head to Head Analysis

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get boohoo group alerts:

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares boohoo group and Kumba Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets boohoo group N/A N/A N/A Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

boohoo group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for boohoo group and Kumba Iron Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score boohoo group 2 3 4 0 2.22 Kumba Iron Ore 2 1 0 0 1.33

boohoo group presently has a consensus price target of $253.00, indicating a potential upside of 967.06%. Given boohoo group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe boohoo group is more favorable than Kumba Iron Ore.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares boohoo group and Kumba Iron Ore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio boohoo group $2.26 billion 0.66 $117.55 million N/A N/A Kumba Iron Ore $6.91 billion 1.48 $2.25 billion N/A N/A

Kumba Iron Ore has higher revenue and earnings than boohoo group.

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats boohoo group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

boohoo group Company Profile (Get Rating)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands. The company was formerly known as boohoo.com plc and changed its name to boohoo group plc in July 2018. boohoo group plc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province. It supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo American plc.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.