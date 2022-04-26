boohoo group’s (BOO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOO. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.00).

BOO stock opened at GBX 84.98 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.90. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 346.66 ($4.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

