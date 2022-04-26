Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) to post sales of $345.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.28 million and the highest is $356.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $258.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 183,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period.

BOOT opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $134.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.92.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

