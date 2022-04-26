Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after buying an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,661.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.