Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. 6,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,025. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.