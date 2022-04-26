BP (BP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BP to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BP opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.80) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

