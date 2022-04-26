BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BP from GBX 480 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.
Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 253,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in BP by 1,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BP (Get Rating)
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP (BP)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.