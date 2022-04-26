BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BP from GBX 480 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 253,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in BP by 1,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

