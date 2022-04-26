BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of BP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

