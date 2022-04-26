Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

BRC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

