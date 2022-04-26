Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Given a C$0.45 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.45 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 350.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of BHT stock remained flat at $C$0.10 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,775. Braveheart Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09.
About Braveheart Resources (Get Rating)
