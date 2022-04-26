Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Given a C$0.45 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.45 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 350.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BHT stock remained flat at $C$0.10 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,775. Braveheart Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

