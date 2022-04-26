Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives €92.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €92.04 ($98.97).

A number of analysts recently commented on BNR shares. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($94.09) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

BNR opened at €73.34 ($78.86) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($60.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.93.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

