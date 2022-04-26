Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.04 ($98.97).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($94.09) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag stock opened at €73.34 ($78.86) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($60.48). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.93.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.