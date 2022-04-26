BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of BRF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BRF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in BRF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 853,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 466,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BRF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 305,225 shares during the last quarter.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

