Brian S. Krakower Sells 1,000 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.66. 9,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $670.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

