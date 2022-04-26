Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.52 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $26.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $129.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $131.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $147.71 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $154.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $214,466. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

BWB opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.73. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.