Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.200-$3.400 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $171.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.26.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

