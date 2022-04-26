BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

NYSE:BRSP opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -93.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 47,210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $481,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRSP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.