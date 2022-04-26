Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brink’s stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 220,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.63. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,051,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

