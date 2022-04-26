Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $292.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.11 million and the lowest is $288.37 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $279.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,815,950 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

