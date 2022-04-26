Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY22 guidance at $6.28 to $6.51 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BR stock opened at $151.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.47. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

