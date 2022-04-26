Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BNL opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 214,757 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 127,053 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

