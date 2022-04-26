Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $309.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.70 million and the highest is $317.39 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $279.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRMT. Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRMT opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $546.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

