Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.06). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of ($2.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

CHRS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.62. 848,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,930. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $743.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.