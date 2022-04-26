Brokerages Anticipate Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genenta Science’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genenta Science will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genenta Science.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of GNTA stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61. Genenta Science has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.13.

Genenta Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genenta Science (GNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.