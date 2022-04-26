Brokerages Anticipate Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) to announce $172.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.52 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $820.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.30 million to $830.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

