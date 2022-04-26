Brokerages Anticipate RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RenovoRx.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of RenovoRx stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 50,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,739. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

