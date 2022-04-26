Brokerages Anticipate Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLVM opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.55.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $49,515,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $10,312,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sylvamo by 37,501.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares during the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

