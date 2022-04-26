Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

