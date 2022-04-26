Brokerages Expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter.

BHIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

