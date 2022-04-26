Brokerages Expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Benson Hill.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79.
Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.