Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.15. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 11,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,623. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 38.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after buying an additional 693,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,522,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after buying an additional 462,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 619,664 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 349,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 805,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

