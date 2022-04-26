Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Copart posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $118.21. The company had a trading volume of 948,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,990. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00. Copart has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.