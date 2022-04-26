Brokerages Expect Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06).

IMGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In related news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $166,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $827,960 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMGO traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

