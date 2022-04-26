Brokerages Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,928,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 632,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 56,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

