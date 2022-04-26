Brokerages Set Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) PT at €89.38

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €89.38 ($96.10).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NDA stock opened at €103.30 ($111.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.16. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €62.20 ($66.88) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($125.65).

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

