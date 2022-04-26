Brokerages Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) PT at $206.27

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.27.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Ecolab stock opened at $175.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.52.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 22,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 26.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

