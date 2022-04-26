Brokerages Set Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Price Target at €176.83

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €176.83 ($190.14).

HNR1 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($211.83) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €145.00 ($155.91) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($125.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €153.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €160.53.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

