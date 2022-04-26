Brokerages Set Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Price Target at CHF 397.08

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 397.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 345 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 457 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

