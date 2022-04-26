Brokerages Set Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Target Price at €119.97

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €119.97 ($129.00).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($127.96) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €109.25 ($117.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.12. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($79.01).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

