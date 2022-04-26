Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Price Target at $139.29

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.29.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSE TSM opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $499.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $94.45 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

