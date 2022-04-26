Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $369.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $17.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,651,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,936,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,642 shares of company stock worth $2,553,568. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

