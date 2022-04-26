Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Express’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Sunday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

AXP opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12 month low of $145.56 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.