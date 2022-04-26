Brokers Issue Forecasts for Syneos Health, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Syneos Health in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $104.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Syneos Health by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,181,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 24.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

