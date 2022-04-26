Brokers Offer Predictions for Calibre Mining Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$111.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.76 million.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$618.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

