Brokers Set Expectations for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

