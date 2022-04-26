Brokers Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Shares of NOA opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

