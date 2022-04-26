Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.55. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 28.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 182,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $8,503,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 370,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

