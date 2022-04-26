Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will report $76.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.58 million to $76.70 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $73.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $314.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $336.59 million, with estimates ranging from $336.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.